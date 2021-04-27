What is Student Affairs and how do we support student success?

I strongly believe that for students to excel in the classroom, we need to provide opportunities for good physical and mental health, a sense of connection, academic resources, productive places to study, nutritious meals, and safe places to live. From orientation to graduation, the Division of Student Affairs is here to help students navigate complex University processes, identify resources, and find a sense of belonging and connection; that is the most succinct way I can define what we do and how it impacts student success.

It is our job to work with every college and office on campus to make sure students have the resources and support they need to be successful at Colorado State. We decided to call this SOURCE Special Edition Partners in Student Success because nothing we do in Student Affairs would be possible without strong collaborations across the University, active participation from parents and family members, and engagement with our students.

Finding a sense of belonging at a large institution like CSU can be challenging. As a first-generation student myself, I know how intimidating college can be. In Student Affairs, we create intentional communities to help foster connections including Living Learning Communities like Key, first-generation programs, support for students aging out of the foster system, groups for student veterans, more than 500 student clubs and organizations, and the cultural and resource centers (Asian Pacific American Cultural Center, Black/African American Cultural Center, El Centro, Native American Cultural Center, Pride Resource Center, Student Disability Center, Women and Gender Advocacy Center).