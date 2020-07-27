What I learned from Rick Miranda

When you meet Rick Miranda, you will not initially see the many layers of this legacy leader of Colorado State University. I wanted to share a couple of eye-opening moments to help illustrate what I have seen and learned.

I remember one of my first commencement ceremonies as dean about eight years ago. It was the graduate school ceremony at Moby Arena, and I stood on the platform with the president, provost, vice presidents and deans. Moby was filled with graduates, faculty, family and friends and we were all standing and ready to sing the national anthem.

Suddenly, there was some panic at the podium as it was realized the person who always sings the national anthem was not present. After a couple of moments of confusion and whispers, Rick stepped up to the microphone and belted out an wonderful rendition of our national anthem. I was floored and leaned over to one of the other deans and asked, “What was that?” She calmly said, “Yeah, Rick is full of surprises – he has been singing semi-professionally since he was a child.”

I also remember a Council of Deans meeting where Rick was sharing a new tuition model that would help return resources back to the colleges (the now-famous 2-3-6 program). It was clear to Rick that most of those in the room were not grasping his plan.