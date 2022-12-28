Western Daughters Kitchen to open at CSU Spur, becoming second location for popular Denver-based company

“When we founded Western Daughters in 2013 it was with a mission to build a bridge between urban and rural communities by bringing in 100% grass-fed and grass-finished beef and lamb and pasture-raised pork and chicken from small local regenerative farms,” said Kavanaugh. “The National Western Complex historically embodied that connection between urban and rural, a bygone time when livestock meant for the food chain entered the city, strengthening our connection to our food, where it comes from, and the people who raise it.”

CSU Spur is a first-of-its-kind campus that is free and open to the public and meant to connect visitors to educational experiences and careers in food, water, and health. Western Daughters commitment to sustainable, regenerative agricultural practices made partnering with this local storefront a perfect fit for CSU Spur, said Jocelyn Hittle, associate vice chancellor of the Spur campus.

“Western Daughters’ commitment to educating and training is a critical part of their contribution to the Spur community. We are excited to welcome them as a partner engaged in all steps of the food journey,” Hittle said.