Q: Given the current pandemic and call for public distancing, more people are connecting online in ways that they hadn’t before. What tools or programs do you like to use to stay connected at work and also on the personal side of life?

Stern: I’ve appreciated that CSU has adopted Microsoft Teams. Having that information technology infrastructure has helped me transition easily from working in-person to working remotely. From a professional standpoint, it’s been helpful, just like how we’re conducting this interview right now via Teams.

From a personal standpoint, I’ve been using FaceTime much more. I’ve found myself actually picking up the phone and talking with family, friends and colleagues. It’s been a pleasant change of pace. I’m also trying out an app called Marco Polo, where you can send video messages to friends over the Internet. You can send video messages which are stored on the cloud so they’re not taking up room on your devices.

Q: How has the realm of social media changed over the last few weeks, and what, if any, new trends or behaviors are you observing?

Stern: People are seeking out more information because there’s so much uncertainty. They are looking online for answers because there are so many questions. We’ve seen up to 30% increase in reach and impressions of the information that we’re posting from CSU, and that’s particularly true for the university’s Instagram stories. That platform is a spot where students go for information from the University, including major announcements like moving classes online and the university going virtual.