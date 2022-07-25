The Wendy Woo Band wraps up Lagoon Concert Series on July 27

Wendy Woo is coming to the Lagoon to rock the night and close out the 2022 series.
The Wendy Woo Band is coming to close out the 2022 season of the Lagoon Concert Series on Wednesday, July 27, at 6:30 p.m.
Denver singer and songwriter Woo will rock out on her acoustic and electric guitar during the final performance of the series. Woo is a five time winner of the Westword Music Award and is coming to show why. She plays both solo and with her band, and has performed over 100 songs in various genres like folk, jazz, blues, rock and pop. Woo is a master of her craft and has it all.
Don’t miss a night of dancing, singing and rocking out.
Woo’s energetic personality, musical skills and spirited songwriting have made her a Colorado favorite. Her band has performed all over the country in top venues such as the Living Room in New York, Hotel Cafe in Los Angeles and the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville. The Wendy Woo Band is a poly-ethnic, power pop, song-rock, six-piece band with sweet vocal harmonies and shuddering grooves.
Lagoon Concert Series
Band: The Wendy Woo Band
Date and Time: Wednesday, July, 27.at 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Lory Student Center West Lawn
Website: lagoonseries.com
Concertgoers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets and enjoy the offerings of local food trucks that will be onsite like Gelato Amore, Sweaty Moose, Ba-Nom-a-Nom, The Goodness Truck and Human Bean Coffee Truck/
Get to know Wendy Woo in the Q&A below:
Q. Can you share the background on how you started playing music?
I wasn’t very good at school. I only found joy in my choir classes and other music classes. When I graduated from high school, I picked up the guitar and traveled around the country singing songs and meeting other musicians.
I settled about a year later in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and went to their classical guitar program. The teacher said I had the worst audition he had ever seen, but let me into the program regardless. I think it was because I was the only girl.
I studied, practiced and learned about music theory and guitar tone. I later moved back to my home town, Boulder, and studied classical guitar at the University of Colorado. I got a job at the newly opened Fox Theatre and learned how to bartend. While I was there, I made amazing connections.
I learned how to promote myself, assemble press kits, book regional tours, how to mix a monitor and how to prepare and present my solo talents. I learned how to tap my guitar from a boyfriend at the time and then developed it even further to what it is today. I started playing gigs. I opened for Sheryl Crow at the Fox one night when her opener hadn’t shown up. I went on to learn how to run sound, both live and studio. That was 13 albums, 100 original songs and thousands of live performances ago.
“Good Ole Days” Wendy Woo
Q. Where’s the coolest venue you have had a chance to perform at and what was the experience like?
When I moved from Boulder to Denver when I was 30, I friended the most popular Denver band at the time “Opie Gone Bad.” I dated the drummer and began assembling my first band. I met great players and met good friends. I was able to open for Opie Gone Bad at Red Rocks, and yes, it was the most amazing experience of my entire career.
Q. What is your main goal in your music career?
I am 51 years old. I have four kids who range in age from 7 to 15. I have done 15 albums and two documentaries. I have been lucky enough to share the stage with musical greats as well as blossoming students. I organize community events and bring people together. I have new songs to record. I have a store that has Wendy Woo T-shirts, albums, shot glasses and beer tasters. I have had a second beer named for me, and lines of wine and bourbon. I teach guitar. I take cello lessons. I have five songs on the shelf for a new album that I will work on come fall. I make my own videos. I hope to get to have little more time this winter to complete my newest project, complete new videos and help my kids get through school in a post-pandemic world.
Q. What made you decide to pursue a career in entertainment?
I wasn’t good at anything else. I had no interest in school. I have not been able to keep a job. I’m difficult to work with because of my outrageous personality, and sometimes I rub people the wrong way. I did not choose music. Music chose me. Before the pandemic, I felt the gigs were not as available and that perhaps they were getting sick of me playing on the scene for the 25 years I had been doing it.
I went to EMT school because I love people and I thought it would be a good job where I wasn’t being micro-managed, and a job where I had some freedom to think for myself. After I graduated, I couldn’t find an EMT job. No one was hiring anyone without at least two years experience. So I went back to bartending and waiting tables. I struggled being in the server industry. When people had me serving them their food they would get so excited that Wendy Woo was their waitress. I always spent lots of time talking with them and I would always get in trouble for being too friendly. Although I burned many bridges with the local restaurants in Loveland, I did gain an entire new fan base based off of the people that I waited on in my waitressing career.
I believe my gig at CJ’s last night was entirely people I had met when I was waiting tables. I lost my job at the Pour House on March 16, 2020, when everything shut down.
After that, they were hiring all sorts of EMTs. I was immediately hired. I worked as an EMT in Fort Collins, Loveland, Denver, Aurora and Colorado Springs during the pandemic. It was a wonderful experience. As things started opening up again, all of a sudden there were more gigs to be played than there were days in the year. I got a house gig at Betta Gumbo every Tuesday night, and I have been doing that for almost two years now. I play every single day. The pay is better and the tips are generous. I can hang out and talk to my fans and friends for as long as I want because I am my own boss. It is amazing to run one’s own business and be one’s own boss. I try to manage my band mates and buyers with kindness, sincerity and understanding.
Now, I have more musicians than I can manage wanting to play in my band. I love being a small business owner, and with that, I try to treat everyone around me with love and respect.
Parking information
Parking for the free event is plentiful. If traveling by car, recommended parking is located at the Lory Student Center, Morgan Library or Moby Arena parking lots. Please be warned – there is no parking along Meridian Avenue or Plum Street (and not in the bike lanes either).
Be sure to pay attention to parking signs to not take away from anyone else’s experience, especially those who bike to this event or on and around campus (plus, being towed has a way of ruining the experience).
There are also plenty of bike racks around CSU’s campus for those able to cycle to the concert.
Check out The Wendy Woo Band
Websites: www.wendywoo.com
Documentary: www.vimeo.com
Youtube: Wendywoomusic
Instagram: the_realwendywoo
Facebook: The Wendy Woo Band