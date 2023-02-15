Weld County: Andrew Bollegar – Neuroscience

During the 2022-23 academic year, we are highlighting one Colorado State University student or alum from each of Colorado’s 64 counties. The Centennial State’s land grant university has a connection to the diverse lands and people from the counties of Moffat to Baca, Montezuma to Sedgwick and everywhere in between.

Andrew Bollegar

Major: Neuroscience, cell and molecular concentration

Why I chose CSU: I was interested in Vet School and I wanted to stay in Colorado, and thought that CSU was a perfect way to get both of those things while also moving far enough away from home to feel independent.

My favorite thing about CSU: I love the amount of trees that shade the entire campus. Especially right now as autumn sets in, I am looking forward to all of the colors that October will bring.

Clubs/organizations in college: Pre-health organization and I am the MCIN Representative for the Neuroscience Student Organization.

Awards/scholarships in college: Dean’s List

Favorite instructor: Dr. Jeff Bandar is an incredible organic chemistry professor. Organic chemistry has such a foreboding reputation among students in the life sciences, but Dr. Bandar approached the content with a grace and simplicity that I am so thankful to have experienced.

I’d like to thank: Dr. Noreen Reist, Jasmin Twiggs, and Vincent Elias for introducing me to the word of lab work and showing me what doing science is actually like.

Favorite achievement: Working in a research lab and knowing that my work has been presented out of the country!

Career goals: I have a deep passion for research and a fascination with medicine, so I am currently setting my sights on getting into an MD/PhD program and being a physician scientist.

Favorite NOCO food or hangout: I recently discovered a bookstore/café in Old Town, “Wolverine Farm,” that has been a great place to get work done or hangout with friends.

Quirky fact: I was homeschooled up until 8th grade!

Favorite CSU tradition: The homecoming bonfire.

What do you tell people in Weld County about CSU: CSU maintains the same homey feeling of Weld County with just more people sprinkled in.

Biggest adversity overcome at CSU: Financial challenges have been an issue for me throughout my life, so coming to CSU meant that I was now going to be responsible for my own finances. Learning how to balance a rigorous school schedule with part-time work has been difficult, but I know that I have become a more resilient and capable person because of it.