Welcome faculty and staff to a new academic year

Dear Colleagues:

The launch of the fall semester at Colorado State University is a time that brings us all back together in a shared sense of Ram pride, and renewed energy for a new academic year. The return of students creates an excitement that inspires all of us.

That excitement and our reputation as an exceptional institution of higher education are thanks to the excellence you consistently exhibit on behalf of our mission. Your commitment to our students is reflected in a potential record enrollment and incoming class this fall. We have been pulling out all the stops to get ready for students and provide our new Rams with a robust week of activities starting Monday.

Move-In Week

As you likely have heard, CSU’s strong recruitment efforts, high-quality academics, and desirable student experience as a residential campus have led to a record demand for housing for Fall 2022. Some students will be placed in temporary housing, and moved into permanent housing as soon as possible. Given the size of the incoming class, main campus will be very busy Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday as students move into residence halls.

You can support Move In by leaving the parking areas West of Meridian and around the halls open for students and their families and avoiding Hughes Way and Plum Street as they will be used as unloading zones. Utilizing alternative transportation options next week or speaking to your supervisor about teleworking options is also appreciated (if these options are feasible for you).

Thank you to all who have volunteered to support move-in efforts and shifts are still available, if you’d like to participate.

Ram Welcome

Ram Welcome kicks off next week and is returning full steam this year with several new programs and activities to help students transition to college life. From We are CSU to College Welcomes to the Carnival, Ram Welcome is a CSU tradition and signature event that engages students, faculty, staff, parents, and families. Convocation on Friday officially marks the beginning of a student’s academic journey at CSU, and we are thrilled it is returning to Moby Arena this year with all the pomp and circumstance this tradition deserves.

Fall Address – Save the Date

On a closing note, we encourage you to join the Ram community for the President’s Fall Address on the Oval followed by a picnic: Thursday, September 29, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Like the start of the fall semester, this is an important time to bring our community together. More information will be shared by the President’s Office in the coming weeks.

Thank you for your hard work in preparing to welcome returning and new students, and for supporting them throughout their CSU experience.

Go Rams!

Jan Nerger and Blanche Hughes

Janice L. Nerger, PhD

Interim Provost & Vice President for Academic Affairs

Blanche Hughes, PhD

Vice President for Student Affairs