Wear your mask: Majority of CSU students motivated to practice safe public health behaviors

Jeni Cross, professor of sociology and director of the Institute for Research in the Social Sciences, has been doing work on behavior change and using social norms marketing for 20 years.

Some of Cross’ previous experiences involved designing campaigns to reduce drinking and driving as well as bullying among teenagers. She said social norms marketing is a strategy to help capitalize on the positive behaviors of others to set and establish expectations for our own actions.

“Social norms are one of the biggest influences of our behavior, but they’re really underappreciated,” Cross said. “We have a cultural ideology that you shouldn’t be influenced by what other people are doing. But the reality is that almost anywhere, what we see other people doing is actually how we judge our own behavior and then what we do.”

Cross is one of several faculty members on the taskforce, including Katie Abrams, associate professor in the Department of Journalism and Media Communication; Nathaniel Riggs, professor in the Department of Human Development and Family Studies; Gina Slejko, associate professor in the College of Business; and Elizabeth Williams, associate professor in the Department of Communication Studies.

The group helped develop the survey and have been offering their insights and expertise into the campaign’s messaging, something Cross said many other public health campaigns don’t do.

Looking at the survey results, Cross said she was impressed with the concern and interest of students in engaging in behaviors to avoid spreading COVID-19. She explained social norms marketing aims to narrow the gap between the number of people who say they are engaging in healthy behavior and those with the misperception that the majority of people are not doing the right thing.

Donovan said that having faculty input, along with the staff expertise on student engagement and the students who serve on the committee, is paramount to the campaign’s success. She added that the collaboration has forged new relationships and cultivated a cross-pollination of ideas. Giles shared similar sentiments.

“The success of this taskforce is rooted in the multiple perspectives that came together with one shared outcome — to help CSU students be successful as they return to a new normal under public health guidance,” Giles said.