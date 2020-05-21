‘We care for every Coloradan’: State supports expanded COVID-19 testing for nursing home workers, residents

Q: How does it feel to have had this successful pilot project be recognized by the state, and expanded in a major way?

Ehrhart: It’s super rewarding because on a personal level, everybody wants to do something during this pandemic. It feels good that we’re helping. We started this project with the intentional hope that we’d be saving lives and I believe we are. We helped bring skilled nursing facilities’ unique needs to the attention of the public and the state, and we’ll continue to advocate for this kind of planning so that we can continue to mitigate any new outbreaks.

We are providing a picture that nobody else is looking at, which is continued surveillance over time. Other surveillance testing programs have focused on one-time testing of a population, and ours provides a more dynamic understanding of how transmission can be changed over time.

From here on out, it will be important to make risk-informed choices about how to operationalize changes in facilities. When and how do you lift restrictions with the goal to get people and their families back together? Those questions need more than just a single snapshot picture.

It also feels really good that we at CSU are among the first ones doing longitudinal surveillance of COVID-19. While much of this effort is aimed at protecting people and understanding how to prevent disease from getting to them, we also want to determine how people can return to a life that’s a better quality of life for them. Being in isolation is devastating to the mental health and cognitive health of these residents, and overall well-being needs to be a part of decision-making.