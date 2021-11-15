WCNR student publishes sci-fi novel for young readers

As New Year’s resolutions go, “This is the year I write a novel” is pretty common. It’s also one not commonly kept.

Unless the new year is 2020 and you’re Diego Tovar, who is graduating in May from the Warner College of Natural Resources.

“My family were all making our resolutions, and I said I wanted to write a book,” Tovar recalled. “My mom said, ‘You should.’ And I’m too competitive not to get it done, so when the pandemic hit, and I was home in Austin taking classes online, I said, ‘Why not?’”

So over two weeks in April, Tovar completed the first draft of The Ascendants, a young-adult dystopian science-fiction adventure. He admits that first effort was pretty rough, but he felt it was an accomplishment to have finished it.

Then Tovar, who was named a 2021 Udall Scholar, decided to take it a step further and actually get his manuscript published. In years past, that would have been an even more aspirational resolution, but the resourceful Ram took advantage of 21st-century technology to break into print.

“I wanted to keep creative control, and not deal with agents who might want it to have ‘a happy ending’ to sell it,” he said. “But I knew it would be a challenge to be engaged in the whole process, from idea to marketing.”