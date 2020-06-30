Watch budget town hall conversations

McConnell was joined by Provost and Executive Vice President Rick Miranda and Vice President for University Operations Lynn Johnson for the virtual town halls. Marc Barker, director of the Adult Learner and Veteran Services Center and co-chair of the CSU Pandemic Preparedness Team, served as the moderator.

“These sessions were so well-attended, and there were such dynamic questions raised, that I can promise you these will not be the last Budget Town Halls we will conduct,” McConnell said in a June 30 email to the campus community.

In her message, McConnell added that the virtual format has made it possible for more CSU community members to attend than in an in-person event. The same format will be used for the COVID Recovery Town Halls for July, she said.

The COVID Recovery Town Halls “will be open to our entire university community and will include the leadership of our Pandemic Preparedness Team as panelists,” she said in her email. “Please stay tuned for more information about these events.”

Virtual protest

In her email, McConnell also acknowledged some campus community members who during one budget town hall engaged in a virtual protest focused on a call to defund the CSU Police Department.

“I reiterate now what I shared live this morning: I share your sense of urgency to truly rethink and recommit to what makes us all feel safe and valued in our communities,” she said. “As you all know from reading my message to campus last Thursday, I will shortly be announcing the membership of a Presidential Task Force on Campus, Community and Personal Safety; this group will be charged with addressing these issues broadly, creatively, and swiftly.”