How will the Wagner Group rebellion impact Putin, Russia and the war in Ukraine? CSU expert answers

While there is much we don’t know, it’s fair to say that the Wagner group’s mutiny has raised serious doubts about state capacity in Russia, and President Putin’s position at home. It was quite shocking to see a group of mercenaries take control of government buildings (in Rostov-on-Don) and then advance hundreds of miles toward Moscow without being stopped in their tracks. How could this happen?

We must assume that the Russian security services didn’t know of the incursion in advance – which, itself, would be a humiliating intelligence failure – and/or that they couldn’t prevent it from happening. Putin went on television to ask that the mutineers lay down their arms, but the fact remains that Wagner fighters could have approached Moscow if they had wanted to. It is reported that Wagner forces shot down several Russian aircraft. As far as we know, they have not yet been punished for this.

Putin looked weak. For a brief but historic moment, Putin did not control what was happening in Russia. I think Putin is still quite popular among the Russian citizenry and he faces no serious political challengers, but I can only imagine that ordinary citizens will have been aghast to see the war in Ukraine spilling over onto Russian soil in this way. For the past year, Putin has managed to insulate Muscovites from the worst of the war. This week, the war came home.

However, we should not assume that this is the beginning of the end for Putin. Even if it’s true that the regime is weaker and more fragile than previously believed, we should remember that weak and fragile regimes can last for a long time. The question is whether elites around Putin – in the military and the intelligence services, in particular – conspire to remove him now that his authority and legitimacy have been challenged in such a conspicuous way. There’s only a low likelihood of this happening, but it’s more possible to imagine today than it was a few weeks ago.