W.M. Keck Foundation awards CSU $1 million to study rare sugars fundamental to biology

A multidisciplinary team including an analytical chemist, an ecosystem scientist and two microbiologists at Colorado State University have received a $1 million award from the W.M. Keck Foundation to study rare sugars found in soil.

The team aims to explore principles of science on the shape of chemical compounds and microbial fermentation dating back to the 1800s. Depending on what they find, the research could lead to breakthroughs in disease research or new developments in the food and beverage industry.

The scientists include Assistant Research Professor Claudia Boot in the Department of Chemistry, Professor Rich Conant in the Department of Ecosystem Science and Sustainability, Research Scientist James Henriksen in the Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering, and Peter Baas, soil microbiologist at Corteva Agriscience and former scientist with the Natural Resource Ecology Laboratory at CSU.

They will study some of the world’s most important biochemicals – sugars, including carbohydrates – which are chiral, meaning that they come in one of two possible shapes that are mirror images of each other. One shape can be extremely abundant, like the simple sugar D-glucose, while its mirror image, L-glucose, is thought to be extremely rare or non-existent in nature.