CSU will offer an opportunity for students to gain practical experience with advanced augmented technology during the Virtual Reality Challenge Nov. 4-6.

The event is an opportunity for teams of students to match wits and use VR technology to solve tasks conjured by faculty and other experts. It involves hands-on learning with state-of-the-art technology to build real life experiences. About 50 contestants are expected.

The event is led by the Center for Immersive Scholarship and sponsored by the Office of the Vice President for Research, College of Health and Human Sciences and HP, Inc. More than $7,000 in cash prizes and free food will be available to participants during the weekend-long event. For details and registration, click here.

Solving problems through simulated experience

Virtual reality is a simulated experience with computer technology that creates a seemingly real environment. VR is one of the fastest-growing technologies in the world with vast career opportunities ranging from design and art to engineering.

VR has also proven to be a useful tool in the treatment for mental health, as companies like TRIPP, Inc. have aimed to provide clinical solutions through augmented environments. This year’s challenge focuses on creating mental health solutions with VR through faculty and industry provided problems.

Work beyond your expertise

The challenge provides participants the opportunity to work with interdisciplinary teams to create an immersive experience and gain advanced skills in support of their professional goals.

“The biggest barriers to getting started with VR are time, equipment, and training,” said Brendan Kelley, graduate research assistant for CSU’s systems engineering department. “By participating in the VR challenge students are provided with access to VR equipment to gain hands on experiences.”

Throughout the challenge, students will use the new HP Reverb G2 Omnicept Edition goggles, which offer advanced tracking systems and tactile functions for students to engage and learn the full capabilities of VR.

The challenge aims to bring together teams with diverse skills to collaborate and build a creative prototype experience. Foundational resources including instructional videos and reference links can be accessed through the center’s Discord channel. All fields of study are encouraged to participate.