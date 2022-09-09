VP for Human Resources Robyn Fergus takes new position at CU Boulder

Colorado State University Interim President Rick Miranda today announced that Robyn Fergus, vice president for Human Resources, has accepted a new job as senior associate vice chancellor and chief people officer at the University of Colorado Boulder.

Miranda said he will name an interim leader for CSU HR in the coming weeks.

“Robyn has been an exceptional colleague and leader who will be greatly missed, and we are glad she’s able to make a change that’s the right move for her career and personal life,” Miranda said. “We wish her the very best and are glad she’ll continue to be a leader for Colorado higher education and its people.”

Fergus joined Colorado State in 2019 and helped to guide campus operations through the complex challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic as co-leader of the COVID Recovery Workforce Support Task Force.

During her tenure, she focused on employee well-being and equity issues and worked to limit the impacts of the pandemic on faculty and staff. Some of the major initiatives she oversaw included: