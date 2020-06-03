Voluntary retirement incentive program announced

Human Resources recently announced voluntary retirement incentive plans for Colorado State University faculty, administrative professional and classified staff.

The incentive program is available to employees who:

Have not previously initiated retirement with their department or Human Resources;

Are eligible to retire based on the university’s definition;

Are employees who are eligible for university benefits.

The opportunity is only being offered for a short time. Applications will be available through June 30.

The voluntary retirement incentive plans will provide a substantial and well-deserved financial incentive to those who meet the criteria. They will also help address budgetary and workforce challenges.

“Many longtime faculty and staff have devoted their professional careers to helping support the mission and success of CSU. The impact of their contributions to the University and our community are immeasurable,” said Robyn Fergus, executive director of Human Resources. “This plan is an excellent opportunity for faculty and staff who are considering retirement. We are confident that the lasting impact these individuals have made on the University will be carried on by the next generation of CSU employees and students.”

Incentive plan details

Employees must choose one of two retirement date options on the application: Aug. 31 or Dec. 31.

Applications will be reviewed by a committee made up of the applicant’s dean or vice president, the provost (for academic units), the University’s chief financial officer, and President Joyce McConnell.

The retirement must provide substantial savings to the University.

Voluntary retirement incentive plan programs may not be offered again.

The Human Resources team can help faculty and staff through this process. Please reach out to them at MyHR@colostate.edu with any questions. Be sure and check your email for information from MyHR or visit the HR website for detailed plan information and the application link.