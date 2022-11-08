Virtual Reality Challenge winners announced

At the end of a three-day competition last weekend, team VRam team, consisting of seven students from computer science, construction management, data science, and design and merchandising, won first place at the CSU VR challenge, earning a $4,000 prize for their work.

“This experience gave me the opportunity to work with a team of others,” said Everett Lewark, a sophomore studying computer science and VRam member. “We got to use our individual strengths to contribute to this project.”

In all, 52 students from across the campus participated in the event, held at the Biology Building Nov. 4-6. Throughout the challenge, interdisciplinary teams used virtual reality technology to create solutions to mental health-themed challenges submitted by CSU faculty.

VRam’s winning program was designed to replicate climbing a tree as a child with punishments and rewards based on the decisions made to simulate a “risky play” environment, which is proven to enhance child development. Team members included: Matthew Buckman, Everett Lewark, Sean McCauley, Lorenzo Mondragon, Christian Nail, Jakob Wakabayashi and Trevor Olsen.

“I appreciated the amount of teamwork that was involved with the event,” said VRam member Lorenzo Mondragon, a sophomore studying data science. “It was a really cool bonding experience.”

The event returned to campus after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Sponsors including the Office of the Vice President for Research, the College of Health and Human Sciences, and HP, Inc. were excited to see students come together to compete once again.

“It’s amazing to think of what’s ahead of us,” said Alan Rudolph, CSU’s vice president for research. “[Students] are the pioneers of teaching us what’s possible in the immersive world.

The 11 interdisciplinary teams completed their projects Sunday evening after about 22 hours of competition. Winning teams will split $7,900 in prize money.