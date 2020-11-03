Virtual Native American Heritage Month celebrations designed to build community

Colorado State University’s Native American Cultural Center is hosting a range of virtual activities in November to celebrate Native American ancestry and traditions and build community.

This year’s Native American Heritage Month includes a keynote presentation by activist and writer Megan Red Shirt-Shaw on Nov. 12 at 5:30 p.m. Red Shirt-Shaw is an advocate for Indigenous rights issues and a champion for greater Native presence in media and higher education.

In addition to the keynote, Native American Heritage Month at CSU will feature talks by CSU faculty as well as community-building activities such as bingo and a session on mindfulness.

This year also marks the five-year anniversary of the Laramie Foothills Bison Conservation Herd being reintroduced to Soapstone Prairie Natural Area and Red Mountain Open Space. To commemorate the occasion, the Native American Cultural Center is co-hosting several virtual talks and sessions on the weekend of Nov. 7-8 with Laramie Foothills Bison Conservation Herd organizers.

While this year’s festivities look different due to COVID-19, organizers said the events are highly impactful, adding that the keynote and faculty discussions will be recorded for those who cannot attend.

“We are excited to celebrate Native American Heritage Month,” NACC Director Ty Smith said. “It is not only being celebrated here but across the country. Even though COVID precautions have limited what we can do, it has not prevented us from celebrating. I hope you all join with us.”