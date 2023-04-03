‘It’s about people’: New virtual accessibility policy removes access barriers

Riana Slyter, a second year Ph.D. student in the Department of Communication Studies, will be impacted by the policy as both a student and a teacher. As someone who has a disability, she said she’s grateful that the policy means she has less of a burden in seeking out accommodations.

“Having virtual accessibility set as a default alleviates stress for students who might feel like a burden in asking for what they need to learn,” she said.

The Assistive Technology Resource Center is available to help faculty members incorporate accessibility from the beginning while they develop course materials. Often, this is as simple as ensuring that text on a PDF is readable rather than an image of text.

Allison Swanson, the IT coordinator for the ATRC and member of the Inclusive Physical and Virtual Campus Committee, played an integral role in updating the policy and said it’s more important than ever in a world that’s becoming increasingly digital.

“Accessibility can sound intimidating, but it’s not as hard as people might think. There are a few small changes that they can begin making right away, and these changes benefit everyone,” she said.

Karen Estlund, the dean of CSU Libraries and one of the leaders in the development of the updated policy, said virtual accessibility is at the core of CSU’s mission of service to Colorado and beyond.

“One of the things that I think is really vital about this is when we talk about being a land-grant institution that values access, we need to ensure the information we’re providing through our online and digital tools is accessible, and we’re fulfilling that promise,” she said.

Read the full policy here.

For more information about the tools for virtual accessibility, visit Accessibility by Design: Tutorials & Best Practices.