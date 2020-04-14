Virtual Earth Week at CSU set for April 20-24

The celebration also will feature a list of 50 things you can do to celebrate and protect the environment. Show us what you’re doing to promote sustainability by using the hashtag #CSUEarthDayEverywhere.

According to Tonie Miyamoto, co-chair for the President’s Sustainability Commission and director of communications and sustainability for Housing & Dining Services, Earth Week allows CSU to highlight some of the ways the University is committed to sustainability throughout the year.

“This year’s celebration is particularly meaningful as it’s the 50th anniversary of Earth Day and the 150th anniversary of CSU,” she said. “We’ve created a week’s worth of virtual activities and content that demonstrate sustainability can be practiced and celebrated everywhere, with social distancing.”