Virtual Earth Week at CSU set for April 20-24

Earth Week at CSU will be hosted virtually this year as a way to celebrate and protect the environment.
To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the founding of Earth Day, Colorado State University is hosting a week of virtual activities and events to encourage and engage in sustainability.
CSU moved its annual Earth Week celebration, scheduled for April 20-24, online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, there will be plenty of online activities all week, including a virtual Earth Day Festival on April 22. Resources and information will be listed at green.colostate.edu.
Experience Earth Week virtually
Visit CSU’s Sustainability website to experience all of the virtual Earth Week activities at green.colostate.edu.
The celebration also will feature a list of 50 things you can do to celebrate and protect the environment. Show us what you’re doing to promote sustainability by using the hashtag #CSUEarthDayEverywhere.
According to Tonie Miyamoto, co-chair for the President’s Sustainability Commission and director of communications and sustainability for Housing & Dining Services, Earth Week allows CSU to highlight some of the ways the University is committed to sustainability throughout the year.
“This year’s celebration is particularly meaningful as it’s the 50th anniversary of Earth Day and the 150th anniversary of CSU,” she said. “We’ve created a week’s worth of virtual activities and content that demonstrate sustainability can be practiced and celebrated everywhere, with social distancing.”
Earth Week 2020
Visit green.colostate.edu to get the latest information and experience all of the Earth Day events and activities. Here are some of the planned virtual experiences.
Earth Day Festival
On April 22, learn more about sustainability programs/initiatives and find fun interactive ways to participate or learn about sustainability at CSU and in the Fort Collins community in this virtual event. The festival will feature fun, interactive sustainability challenges, videos, articles, games, podcasts and information about student organizations, CSU departments and colleges and Fort Collins community sustainability programs and initiatives.
Sustainability Virtual Tours
Learn more about sustainability at CSU by virtually touring the compost and solar facilities around campus.
Sesquicentennial: 150 trees
Learn more about how CSU is launching an initiative to plant 150 trees around campus to celebrate its 150th birthday.
50 Things You Can Do to Celebrate 50 Years of Earth Day
Learn about all of the sustainable things that you can do on Earth Day, while still practicing social distancing.
The History and Evolution of Earth Day
Think you know everything about Earth Day? Take this virtual quiz and challenge your family and friends online.
The quarantine’s impact on the community
Find out how the quarantine is impacting the local environment right here in our own backyard in this article from SOURCE.