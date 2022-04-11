Virtual Demo Day blends seminars, showcases April 18-20

CSU Ventures, the technology transfer unit of the Colorado State University Research Foundation, is hosting its annual innovation symposium, CSU Demo Day, as a virtual event April 18-20.

Several CSU colleges and interdisciplinary programs are represented in this year’s event, with submissions highlighting the incredible innovative work that has persevered through the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the constraints across educational and research spaces at CSU.

This year’s Demo Day uses the same custom-built video-based platform created by bitsurf IT that made GradShow 2020/2021, Demo Day 2021 and the 2021 CHHS Research Day successful virtual experiences.

More than 30 judges

This year, Demo Day includes more than 30 industry, community and alumni judges, representing a diverse set of companies, including Nutrien, Advanced Energy, Arrow, CableLabs, CoLABS, AtlasBanc, Arcadia Asset Management, HP (Enterprises and Inc.), Lockheed Martin, Otterbox, JBS USA/Pilgrims and Beckman Coulter.

“We are thankful for the excitement and engagement of the industry representatives that have volunteered to judge this innovation showcase,” said Ajay Menon, president and CEO of the Colorado State University Research Foundation, or CSURF. “Their active engagement with our innovators provides an incredible networking and professional development opportunity for our student presenters. We elected to continue the showcase this year in a virtual format to provide that industry networking experience with judges from around the nation and exposure of CSU innovations to a wider, geographically diverse set of attendees.”

All members of the University community are invited to attend the virtual event; registration provides access to all seminars and the virtual poster/company showcase platform. Register here.