Virtual Commencement celebrations set for Class of 2020

This one-of-a-kind semester calls for a one-of-a-kind celebration of commencement for graduating seniors. And Colorado State University is ready to make the best of a unique situation.

Since traditional May graduation ceremonies have been canceled due to COVID-19, alternative events have been created to make sure graduates are properly honored. Congratulatory videos from President Joyce McConnell and other campus leaders, digital party packs for safer-at-home celebrations, social media campaigns, stories about outstanding graduates on SOURCE, and even bigger-than-life messages on the Canvas Stadium scoreboard are all part of the planned celebration for the Class of 2020.

“I’ve been impressed – and delighted – to see the creative ways our Commencement Team have used to design an innovative virtual experience for our graduating students,” CSU Provost Rick Miranda said. “They deserve as big a celebration as we can provide!”

Miranda added a reminder that seniors who wish to participate in a traditional graduation ceremony are invited and encouraged to do so at the December commencement. In the meantime, CSU will virtually celebrate those Rams who have completed work on undergraduate and graduate degrees in the spring and summer semesters:

Undergraduates: 4,234

Graduate students: 1,735, including 201 Ph.D. students

Doctor of Veterinary Medicine: 135

In addition, 18 Air Force ROTC cadets and 12 Army cadets will become commissioned officers.