Virtual celebrations to honor CSU Fall 2020 graduates

The fall semester at Colorado State University has been unlike any autumn educational experience in the 150-plus-year history of the state’s land grant institution. So, fittingly, a unique graduation awaits the 2,000-plus students of the fall semester who have navigated the challenging waters of 2020 to earn degrees.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the traditional graduation ceremony will be replaced by a virtual experience beginning Friday, Dec. 18. Virtual celebrations will be held on the CSU Commencement website and will include a conferral from CSU President Joyce McConnell, congratulatory messages from deans, leadership and videos from each of CSU’s eight colleges. Each 2020 graduate – spring, summer and fall — will be showcased with a personalized slide.

For the fall semester, when the final caps have been tossed in the air and the last tassel has been flipped, CSU will have awarded 1,522 undergraduate degrees, 706 master’s degrees and 68 doctorates. There also will be four Army ROTC and two Air Force ROTC students commissioned as officers.