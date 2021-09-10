Virtual Career Fair set for Sept. 22-23 offering networking opportunities

Colorado State University’s Career Center and the College of Business are hosting the Fall All-Campus Career Fair on Sept. 22-23.
This semester’s Career Fair will remain virtual due to the changing environment surrounding the COVID-19 environment but will still allow students and graduates of CSU-Fort Collins, CSU Online, CSU Global, and CSU Pueblo to network and learn about many important employers like in years past.
Both Career Fair dates offer students the opportunity to visit employers interested in hiring majors defined by industry focus areas.
According to the Career Center, career fairs are an excellent way for students to make meaningful connections with hundreds of employers, through networking and allows them to learn about full-time and part-time opportunities, internships, seasonal and volunteer positions.
This year, Day 1 (Sept. 22) will focus on majors such as communications, business, social services, liberal arts, and hospitality/tourism, while Day 2 (Sept.23) will focus on agricultural sciences, natural resources, technology, computing, biotech, life sciences and health/wellness.
Employers in these industries schedule their own group and one-on-one sessions that students are then able to register for up until the fair date on Handshake, CSU’s online job platform. Group sessions are ideal for students interested in learning more about a company, and those exploring career options.
Connect with major employers
Employer one-on-one sessions are ideal for job seekers and those looking to make personal connections with employers. These sessions provide a guaranteed opportunity to talk to the employer personally. This fall’s fair includes the opportunity to connect with employers such as Blue Horseshoe Solutions, Charles Schwab and Company, Canvas Credit Union and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, among others.
This semester’s virtual setting allows students to set their meeting times with their preferred employers before the career fair starts, which guarantees they will be able to connect with recruiters. Students also are able to plan their sessions around their own schedules and can pop in and out of sessions throughout the two days.
The Career Center and College of Business also offer a Practice Fair on Sept. 14 that helps students practice using the Handshake platform before the Virtual Career Fair. Students can practice logging in, signing up for 1:1 and group sessions, and can test their technology before they are in a session with recruiters.
Students can also visit the Career Center website for preparation materials that include information on how to prepare for the fair, dress code, what to do after the sessions, and additional resources.
The Fall 2020 Career Fair included 135 employers and 920 students participated in group and one-on-one sessions across two days. Be sure to register on Handshake for Day 1 and Day 2 to expand your network and learn about great opportunities.