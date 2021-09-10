Virtual Career Fair set for Sept. 22-23 offering networking opportunities

Colorado State University’s Career Center and the College of Business are hosting the Fall All-Campus Career Fair on Sept. 22-23.

This semester’s Career Fair will remain virtual due to the changing environment surrounding the COVID-19 environment but will still allow students and graduates of CSU-Fort Collins, CSU Online, CSU Global, and CSU Pueblo to network and learn about many important employers like in years past.

Both Career Fair dates offer students the opportunity to visit employers interested in hiring majors defined by industry focus areas.

According to the Career Center, career fairs are an excellent way for students to make meaningful connections with hundreds of employers, through networking and allows them to learn about full-time and part-time opportunities, internships, seasonal and volunteer positions.

This year, Day 1 (Sept. 22) will focus on majors such as communications, business, social services, liberal arts, and hospitality/tourism, while Day 2 (Sept.23) will focus on agricultural sciences, natural resources, technology, computing, biotech, life sciences and health/wellness.

Employers in these industries schedule their own group and one-on-one sessions that students are then able to register for up until the fair date on Handshake, CSU’s online job platform. Group sessions are ideal for students interested in learning more about a company, and those exploring career options.