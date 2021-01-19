Martin Luther King Jr. Day virtual celebration features video from community leaders

Colorado State University and the Fort Collins community celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a variety of virtual events, including a video featuring President Joyce McConnell and community leaders.

The video and other events are available at mlkfortcollins.org.

This year’s theme of “Where do we go from here?” was the title of a book published by Dr. King in 1967. According to Bridgette Johnson, managing director of diversity, equity, inclusion and student success, the theme provides an opportunity for introspection. Johnson led organization efforts for the celebration

In the video, McConnell and other community leaders touched on this theme.

“I know that many of you live your lives guided by the words and wisdom of Dr. King,” McConnell said in an email to the university community. “I hope that in the coming year, more of us commit to doing so. I also hope fervently that we can be together in-person soon, to stand shoulder-to-shoulder, to walk side by side, and to share—through the symbols of our joined hands and our blended voices — our commitment to achieving Dr. King’s vision for our communities, our country, and our future.”