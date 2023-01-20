Video: Visitors’ reactions at Hydro grand opening

Video by Brian Buss/CSU System
From cat and dog surgeries to equine sports medicine demos, visitors of all ages enjoyed the excitement of the Jan. 6 grand opening of Hydro at the CSU Spur campus.
Cowbells and the escalating rumble of stock show activity punctuated a Friday afternoon celebration marking completion of the CSU Spur campus and the opening of Hydro, a building focused on water research, innovation, and engagement.