VIDEO: USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack makes $3 billion announcement at CSU

Colorado State University’s Salazar Center’s Virtual International Symposium hosted U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack on Wednesday, Sept. 29. During the symposium, Vilsack unveiled a comprehensive set of investments to address challenges facing the country’s agriculture producers, including market disruptions, climate change and animal disease prevention.
Vilsack’s speech was a part of the Salazar Center’s Virtual International Symposium on Conservation Impact, which also featured U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, Chair of the Council on Environmental Quality Brenda Mallory and former U.S. Vice President Al Gore.
Following the announcement, CSU College of Agricultural Sciences Dean James Pritchett and Vilsack held a Q&A session highlighting the key points of the plan and answering audience questions.
In his closing remarks, Vilsack noted, “During my time working with CSU, I learned about the amazing potential of land-grant universities. The amazing ideas and concepts that emerge from universities and the land-grant mission of not only creating those ideas but getting them out to ordinary folks are just incredibly priceless.”