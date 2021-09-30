VIDEO: USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack makes $3 billion announcement at CSU

Colorado State University’s Salazar Center’s Virtual International Symposium hosted U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack on Wednesday, Sept. 29. During the symposium, Vilsack unveiled a comprehensive set of investments to address challenges facing the country’s agriculture producers, including market disruptions, climate change and animal disease prevention.

Vilsack’s speech was a part of the Salazar Center’s Virtual International Symposium on Conservation Impact, which also featured U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, Chair of the Council on Environmental Quality Brenda Mallory and former U.S. Vice President Al Gore.