Video: Latinx Heritage Month is underway at CSU

Latinx Heritage Month — Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 — is underway at Colorado State University.

The monthlong celebration kicked off Sept. 15 in the Lory Student Center Plaza with music as well as a performance from California’s DJ Von Kiss in the LSC’s Sutherland Garden. With events happening until Oct. 15, there’s still plenty to celebrate, including a talk with award-winning poet Sonia Guiñansaca on Oct. 5.

Guiñansaca is an international award-winning queer migrant poet, cultural organizer and social justice activist. They emerged as a national leader in the migrant artistic and political communities, where they coordinated and participated in groundbreaking civil disobedience actions.

Guiñansaca has performed at the Met, the NYC Public Theater and Lehmann Maupin Gallery, and has been featured on PEN American, Interview Magazine, Ms.Magazine, Teen Vogue, Diva Magazine UK, CNN, NBC and PBS, to name a few.

Their talk is part of the annual Borderlands Speaker Series at CSU, a collaboration between the Pride Resource Center, El Centro and RamEvents to honor the overlap of Latinx Heritage Month and LGBTQ+ History Month.

For the latest information on Latinx Heritage Month, visit elcentro.colostate.edu.