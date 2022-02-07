Video: Courageous Strategic Transformation at Colorado State University

“Our world is increasingly connected and rapidly changing, presenting daunting challenges and incredible opportunities to those willing to lead. I am grateful and proud that the people of Colorado State University — our students, faculty, staff, alumni, donors, and partners — have never been faint of heart. Instead, we have the courage and conviction our world needs and we’re forging a bold, trailblazing path — one that requires an equally bold action plan.

Colorado State’s Courageous Strategic Transformation is that plan.”

— CSU President Joyce McConnell