Video and photos of snow day at CSU

Video by Greg Luft/Department of Journalism and Media Communication
The flakes started falling on Fort Collins late on Saturday, Oct. 24, and by the time the storm ended on Monday, the city and Colorado State University had received more than 14 inches of snow. In-person and remote classes were canceled for the day, and crews from Facilities Management swung into action to clear roads and sidewalks. And plenty of local dogs and their people got out to enjoy a romp on the SnOval and around campus.
Although Northern Colorado received snow on Sept. 8 – the earliest date on record — the last time there was enough accumulation for CSU to call a snow day was April 16, when a foot of the white stuff blanketed campus.
Thank you to all our incredible employees who have helped campus handle this snowstorm, particularly our CSUPD and Facilities crews. Also, thanks to our Housing and Dining folks, Vet hospital staff and all others who are pitching in today!— Joyce McConnell (@CSUMcConnell) October 26, 2020
The snow was a welcome relief, coming after a week in which warm temperatures and high winds had fanned the flames of the massive wildfires burning to the west closer to Estes Park and into Rocky Mountain National Park. Although the precipitation did not extinguish the Cameron Peak or East Troublesome fires, it did slow their spread. Some evacuees will be permitted to return to their homes, while fire crews will have to contend with bitter cold temperatures on Tuesday as they continue to battle the largest fires in state history.
Temperatures are expected to return to near 60 by the weekend.
CSU employees who have been affected by the Cameron Peak Fire can find assistance at CSU Cares.