Video and photos of snow day at CSU

The flakes started falling on Fort Collins late on Saturday, Oct. 24, and by the time the storm ended on Monday, the city and Colorado State University had received more than 14 inches of snow. In-person and remote classes were canceled for the day, and crews from Facilities Management swung into action to clear roads and sidewalks. And plenty of local dogs and their people got out to enjoy a romp on the SnOval and around campus.

Although Northern Colorado received snow on Sept. 8 – the earliest date on record — the last time there was enough accumulation for CSU to call a snow day was April 16, when a foot of the white stuff blanketed campus.