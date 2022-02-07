Vice President for Research to host second annual virtual 3-Minute Challenge

Take one brilliant idea, with a multitude of complexities, distill it into a 3-minute pitch with one slide to wow judges who could help catapult your career, and you’ve got the CSU vice president for research’s 3-Minute Challenge.

No pressure, right? Yet, that’s the opportunity 27 CSU graduate students signed up for in the annual event, scheduled for 1 p.m. MT on Feb. 14 via Zoom (zoom.us/j/91399791924#success). Twelve to 15 students will prevail to become VPR Fellows in 2022-23. With victory comes prestige in CSU’s research community as well as perks like funding for research and travel, mentorship services and interdisciplinary collaborations and relationships.

“For our graduate students, this is a golden moment. The opportunity to communicate the impacts of their work clearly and concisely will help to advance their careers and train them in an important need for scientists to communicate to a broad audience. The winners of the challenge are offered resources to extend their voice in attending conferences and communicate on their research,” said Alan Rudolph, vice president for research.

The annual competition is free and open to the public.

The event allows students to learn and practice presenting their research to general audiences with no prior experience of the topic. Contestants and the panel of judges come from various backgrounds and disciplines. To help refine their presentation skills and understand what judges are really seeking, entrants were sent a video to help prepare.