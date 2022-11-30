Veterinary hospital at CSU Spur provides real-world lessons for future vets

Resting in a corner beside an exam table, taking shallow breaths, Coqueta conveyed resignation and a sort of gentle tranquility. Her eyes, nearly hidden under tufts of white fur, brightened slightly when Sarah Matthews, a fourth-year veterinary student at Colorado State University, greeted her. Then the 6-year-old Shih Tzu slumped against a staff member as Matthews conducted a physical exam and lingered over the animal’s abdomen.

Moments later, Matthews conferred with Dr. Graciela Guzman, a veterinarian and clinical instructor at the Denver Dumb Friends League’s Veterinary Hospital at CSU Spur, about her impressions and what they might mean. Coqueta was barely eating, according to her owner, and yet her belly was swollen and taut like a balloon.

Both were concerned.

Guzman outlined possible trajectories for the day, and where they all might lead based on Coqueta’s symptoms and the swelling on her stomach. “If it is a mass,” Guzman said, “we can talk about when we start having the conversation about quality of life.”

Protecting and supporting “quality of life”—for animals, as well as pet owners and care providers—is an overarching and oft-stated goal for the Dumb Friends League and at the organization’s new Veterinary Hospital at CSU Spur. The hospital, which opened in January and occupies a prominent location on the first and second floors of the campus’s Vida building, provides donor-subsidized care for hundreds of companion animals each week.

It’s also an educational hub for students from CSU’s College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences to complete an externship in community veterinary services as part of the year-long series of clinical experiences that concludes the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) program.

While other rotations emphasize cardiology, anesthesia, and other specific aspects of veterinary care, often exploring the limits of possible treatment, a two-week experience with Dumb Friends League, taken this year by 60 students in a class of 150, focuses on providing care when client resources are limited.

Externs spend one week at the League’s Leslie A. Malone Center shelter, where the focus is on learning spay/neuter techniques, dentistry, and other practices used in caring for unowned animals. At CSU Spur, externs spend a week overseeing receiving supervised guidance while participating in every aspect of care for animals brought to the facility. “For many, this is their first taste of being a real vet,” said Daria McKay, the League’s director of community veterinary services.

Guzman (BS, ’98; DVM., ’03), who has been a veterinarian with the Dumb Friends League in different capacities since 2010, started as the organization’s clinical instructor in August. Typically, she oversees three or four externs spending the week at the hospital, alternately serving as teacher, mentor, and problem solver. While the DVM curriculum necessarily introduces students to the “gold standard” of veterinary medicine, she coaches them in offering “incremental care,” a tiered approach to diagnostics and treatments when financial resources are limited. She helps externs guide owners in selecting from a variety of subsidized care options while recognizing trade-offs and confronting, at times, the need to make difficult care decisions.

The reality and necessity of confronting such trade-offs, Guzman said, and of not always being able to offer “perfect” or attainable solutions, can be draining. She models for the externs an approach centered on wide-ranging compassion.

“I want them to see how to enjoy being a veterinarian through all the challenges we face,” Guzman said.

The challenges confronted on a Tuesday morning in September were varied. As Coqueta awaited a decision about next steps, a husky rested gingerly in a kennel, his snout pierced by dozens of porcupine quills. Kimber, a boxer thought to be 4 years old, had irritated paws and was showing troubling signs of hip dysplasia.

After examining Kimber, Larissa Kozlowski, a fourth-year student from New Mexico interested in pursuing small animal general practice upon graduation, reflected on the externship experience at CSU Spur.