Veterans Week scheduled for Nov. 6-13

Colorado State University is hosting a variety of events for Veterans Week, including a panel discussion with student veterans as well as a National Roll Call to remember those lost.

Veterans Week, presented by CSU’s Adult Learner and Veteran Services, starts on Saturday, Nov. 6, with Fall Clean Up, hosted by Off-Campus Life and the City of Fort Collins Neighborhood Services Office. The annual event assists elderly and/or physically limited neighbors in the Fort Collins area with outdoor yard work.

For Veterans Week, ALVS and partners, such as the Office of the Registrar and the Career Center, will be hosting information sessions for veterans. The workshops focus on VA education benefits and resume assistance as well as financial aid and scholarships.

On Nov. 9, student veterans will take part in a panel discussion to help students, faculty and staff understand and learn about the student veteran experience at CSU. The public talk is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. in the Grey Rock Room in the Lory Student Center. A virtual option via Zoom also will be available for attendees.

Additionally, the annual National Roll Call is scheduled for Nov. 11 in which University community members will read the names of those who have given the ultimate sacrifice since Sept. 11. It starts at 7 a.m. in the Sutherland Garden at the Lory Student Center and continues throughout the day.

The week concludes on Nov. 13 with the Military Appreciation Tailgate before CSU takes on Air Force at Canvas Stadium. The tailgate is scheduled from 2-5 p.m. on the LSC’s west lawn.