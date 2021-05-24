Military veterans face numerous challenges when transitioning to civilian life. Choosing an advanced degree at Colorado State University should not be one of them.

Thanks to a generous gift from Dr. Michael Buffum (B.S., ’70; D.V.M., ’72) and his wife, Kathleen, that is starting to change.

The newly established VetRams Program is a partnership between the College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences and Adult Learner and Veteran Services to provide academic and financial support to student-veterans pursuing a professional degree in veterinary medicine.

“I believe the attitude of service and the life experiences of our veterans add significant value to the fabric of the veterinarian profession,” said Dr. Buffum, a veterinarian who served in both the U.S. Navy Reserve and the U.S. Air Force.