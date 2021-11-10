I most fondly remember the shared culture and community, both on and off duty, with which we could achieve so many common goals. Among my experiences, I was fortunate enough to have commanded an outstanding artillery battery in Germany in support of NATO.

Each individual worked the long hours in garrison and the field, from replacing the track on our howitzers out in the mud, cold, and snow, to honing skills and studying manuals in the barracks, keeping us mission capable, attaining top unit status in our battalion. I remember bringing my soldiers to visit famous areas during off-duty hours that they may never have sought out — from Hadrian’s Wall in Germany to Meteora in Greece. I hope that some of them still have memories of these places.

I remember getting up at 0-dark-30 to prepare and give daily briefings to the Post Command and III Corps Artillery group while stationed at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, during Desert Storm. I was the regional subject matter expert and III Corps participated heavily in the operation. There were frequently questions with substantive implications.

Additionally, my former unit in Germany was deployed to the theater with many of the soldiers I helped train. We were all connected with a single mission. My final memory is one that comes with each Sept. 11. I passed my Guideon (unit flag) to the next commander in Germany on Sept. 11, 1987.

Personally, I remember my individual success on this day, but it is very much overshadowed by the events taking place 14 years later. I will enjoy breakfast with my fellow veterans this year as I always have since I moved to Fort Collins at the Senior Center. I look forward to the irreplaceable reminder of a special camaraderie in a time passed.

— Edgar U. Peyronnin, Ph.D., director emeritus, College of Agricultural Sciences