Van Dyken-Rouen tells women not to let go, or give up

Amy Van Dyken-Rouen’s International Women’s Day message to the Women and Philanthropy’s Gather event at Colorado State University was to not let anyone tell you what you can and can’t do.

Van Dyken-Rouen, the former CSU swimmer who earned a combined six Olympic gold medals in the 1996 and 2000 Olympic Games, shared her story of perseverance throughout a lifetime of challenges highlighted by reaching the pinnacle of sporting achievement.

Asthma led to rehabilitation in the form of swimming as a girl. It took six years for her to swim a full lap. She barely made a team growing up, getting the 24th spot on a 24-person roster.

She just missed the 1992 Olympics and even a United States swim coach doubted Van Dyken’s abilities after a fourth-place finish in her first event at the 1996 Games in Atlanta. She went on to win two individual events and two relays to become the first U.S. female athlete to win four gold in one Olympics.

But she also had to come back from a shoulder injury to make the 2000 Games, during which she added two more gold medals. Later, she worked in television and radio and married former Denver Broncos punter Tom Rouen.

But in June 2014 after an ATV accident that severed her spine and left her with paraplegia, even Rouen uttered words she didn’t want to hear after a doctor told the couple to say their goodbyes before surgery.

“(Tom Rouen) said, ‘Hey Babe, if it’s too much I understand. You can let go,’” Van Dyken-Rouen said. “I couldn’t sit up, right, because my back’s broken. So, I had his hand and pulled him to me and he was really close to my face and I said, ‘Hey Babe, who are you to tell me what I can and can’t do?’”