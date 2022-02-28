Van Dyken-Rouen headlines Women and Philanthropy’s Gather event on March 8, International Women’s Day

Colorado State University’s Women and Philanthropy organization is proud to announce the return to campus of six-time Olympic gold medalist Amy Van Dyken-Rouen. The former CSU swimmer will headline an event on March 8, International Women’s Day.

“Gather: Conversations to Inspire” will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 8 in the Stadium Club at Canvas Stadium, 751 W. Pitkin St. The event – which includes stories of inspiration, resiliency and leadership from women in the community – is free and open to the public but does require registration. Donor Relations can be contacted directly at (970) 491-7774 or by email.

The day includes Van Dyken-Rouen’s keynote address and Q&A, a panel discussion from the four head women coaches of CSU sports teams – the most in university history – and a lecture from Dr. Nicole Ehrhart on strategies to slow aging and delay the onset of age-related diseases.

“Women and Philanthropy’s mission is to connect and empower our community to elevate women and philanthropy at CSU, and Gather is an extension of that mission,” said Caitlin Carlson, associate director for Donor Relations in University Advancement Engagement. “Our founders created this donor community with the intention of spotlighting women at CSU who are impacting our campus; from research to teaching, leading students and programs, in the areas of arts and science and everything in between.”