Value of a residential college
published April 28, 2021
Photo by Colin Shepherd
The Division of Student Affairs fosters a campus community that supports students in the development of their unique potential, inspiring them to be active learners, successful graduates, and engaged global citizens.
The Division of Student Affairs employs 2,000 students on campus each academic year.
United in STEMM has over 100 students of color participating in community-building and networking opportunities, providing connections to academic colleges and external partners. The program has placed 24 participants into training labs as paid interns.
8,000 students attended the Fall/Spring Involvement Expos.
The Adult Learner and Veteran Services office connected with every student in their population before the Spring 2021 semester began to touch base, help navigate campus and share resources.
Students who live on campus have higher average GPAs than students who live off campus.
Housing & Dining Services has 11 residential learning communities and four themed communities in partnership with colleges and offices across the university.
Participation in Key Communities contributes to graduating an additional 20 bachelor degree recipients from each freshman cohort. This increases CSU’s overall graduation rate by a half of a percentage point and increases the student of color, low-income and first-generation graduation rates by one to two percentage points.
The number of students from foster care backgrounds has grown from 13 students in 2010-11 to 259 current independent students in 2020-21. The Fostering Success Program is proud of an increasing number of independent students graduating from CSU (203 FSP graduates between 2011-2019), given that nationally less than 5% of foster youth graduate from a four-year college.
Students who visit Career Services for an individual interaction have a higher persistence rate to their second and third fall terms than students who do not use Career Services.
Campus Recreation professional staff perform an average of 800 evaluations each fiscal year to help student employees grow not only in their part-time roles on campus but to prepare for full-time careers after graduation.
Roughly 900 Tell Someone referrals are made each year which support the wellbeing of students and employees.
Students whose basic needs are met are more likely to stay engaged and enrolled. The Rams Against Hunger Pantry serves over 300 students, staff and faculty each week and Student Case Management provides referrals and assistance navigating basic needs resources.
Partners in Student Success
Partners in Student Success is a special collaboration between the Division of Student Affairs and SOURCE that highlights the impact of collaboration across the University in helping students succeed. Experience more at source.colostate.edu/partners-in-student-success.