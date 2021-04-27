Value of a residential college

published April 28, 2021

Photo by Colin Shepherd

The Division of Student Affairs fosters a campus community that supports students in the development of their unique potential, inspiring them to be active learners, successful graduates, and engaged global citizens.

people group graphic

The Division of Student Affairs employs 2,000 students on campus each academic year.

Word Bubble Graphic

United in STEMM has over 100 students of color participating in community-building and networking opportunities, providing connections to academic colleges and external partners. The program has placed 24 participants into training labs as paid interns.

Check Graphic

8,000 students attended the Fall/Spring Involvement Expos.

Award Graphic

The Adult Learner and Veteran Services office connected with every student in their population before the Spring 2021 semester began to touch base, help navigate campus and share resources.

Diploma Graphic

Students who live on campus have higher average GPAs than students who live off campus.

City scape Graphic

Housing & Dining Services has 11 residential learning communities and four themed communities in partnership with colleges and offices across the university.

Grad Cap Graphic

Participation in Key Communities contributes to graduating an additional 20 bachelor degree recipients from each freshman cohort. This increases CSU’s overall graduation rate by a half of a percentage point and increases the student of color, low-income and first-generation graduation rates by one to two percentage points.

person/house graphic

The number of students from foster care backgrounds has grown from 13 students in 2010-11 to 259 current independent students in 2020-21. The Fostering Success Program is proud of an increasing number of independent students graduating from CSU (203 FSP graduates between 2011-2019), given that nationally less than 5% of foster youth graduate from a four-year college.

Computer Graphic

Students who visit Career Services for an individual interaction have a higher persistence rate to their second and third fall terms than students who do not use Career Services.

Bike Graphic

Campus Recreation professional staff perform an average of 800 evaluations each fiscal year to help student employees grow not only in their part-time roles on campus but to prepare for full-time careers after graduation.

Heart Graphic

Roughly 900 Tell Someone referrals are made each year which support the wellbeing of students and employees.

Fruit Graphic

Students whose basic needs are met are more likely to stay engaged and enrolled. The Rams Against Hunger Pantry serves over 300 students, staff and faculty each week and Student Case Management provides referrals and assistance navigating basic needs resources.

Partners in Student Success

Partners in Student Success is a special collaboration between the Division of Student Affairs and SOURCE that highlights the impact of collaboration across the University in helping students succeed. Experience more at source.colostate.edu/partners-in-student-success.

Tags assigned to this story

Catering by Housing and Dining ServicesDivision of Student Affairs