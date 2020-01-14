U.S. News: CSU online programs rise among nation’s best

College of Business online MBA top in Colorado

The 2020 U.S. News Best Online Programs issue ranks CSU’s College of Business online MBA and online master’s in computer information systems as No. 1 in the state of Colorado.

The online computer information systems master’s degree moved up one spot to No. 14 among public institutions and to No. 24 nationwide. The program also ranked among the top 10 in the country for veterans at public institutions, coming in at No. 7.

The college’s online MBA program achieved No. 1 in Colorado for the third year in a row, as well as being among the top 50 for public universities and No. 30 best for veterans among public programs nationwide. The program continues to excel in a highly competitive field that includes over 320 private and public programs by rapidly responding to market demands with innovations such as its marketing data analytics specialization and new Mosaic technology.

The Colorado State College of Business online graduate business program also rose several spots to No. 21 among public universities nationwide.

“These rankings speak to the high quality of our programs and the value of a College of Business education,” said Beth Walker, dean of CSU’s College of Business. “Our online programs offer the same high-caliber education as our on-campus programs and allow us to make exceptional business education available to students wherever they may be. Our unique programs teach students how business can be used to create a better world and enable them to develop the skills they need to succeed in a business world increasingly focused on innovation, technology and sustainability.”

College of Engineering on the rise

This year, the Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering online graduate programs debuted in the top 20 in the nation, at No. 14 among the best public universities for veterans. Overall, the college moved up several spots in the rankings to No. 27 among public universities.

“We are pleased that our online graduate programs continue to be recognized in the U.S. News and World Report rankings,” said University Distinguished Professor Sonia Kreidenweis, associate dean for research in the college. “Our groundbreaking online graduate program in systems engineering, which offers M.S., M.E., Ph.D., and D.Eng. degrees, has obtained national recognition for meeting the needs of employees and veterans who seek to advance their skills while working full-time.”

The systems engineering program grew substantially in the last decade. In 2019, the program became its own college department with a new department head – Woodward Professor of Systems Engineering Tom Bradley.

About CSU’s College of Business

The College of Business at Colorado State University is an AACSB-accredited business school known for its top-ranked programs that annually enroll more than 5,000 undergraduate and graduate students in on-campus and online programs. The college encompasses a purpose-driven community that consistently seeks to transform lives through business education, scholarly research and community engagement, ultimately using business to create a better world. Visit biz.colostate.edu or call (800) 491-4622 to learn more.

About CSU’s Walter Scott Jr. College of Engineering

The Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering trains students to engage the global environmental challenges of the day through research, education, innovation and outreach. Among its many accolades as an ABET-accredited institution are a top-ranked graduate program in atmospheric science and cutting-edge research that provides students hands-on learning in chemical, civil, electrical, mechanical, biomedical and systems engineering. Visit engr.colostate.edu or call (970) 491-6220 to learn more.

About CSU Online

CSU Online is Colorado State University’s Division of Continuing Education, offering more than 45 different undergraduate and graduate degree programs to meet the needs of learners worldwide. CSU’s online students receive the same education, learn from the same faculty, and earn the same degrees and certificates as students on campus. For more information about CSU’s online programs, visit online.colostate.edu or call (970) 491-5288.