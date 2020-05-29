Using riboflavin, UV light in specialized device reduces SARS-CoV-2 pathogens in plasma, whole blood

Scientists do not yet know if Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2, or SARS-CoV-2 – the virus that causes COVID-19 – can be transmitted by blood transfusion. But given the unknowns around this new pathogen, researchers at Colorado State University used existing technologies to show that exposing the coronavirus to riboflavin and ultraviolet light reduces pathogens in human plasma and whole-blood products.

The study, “Pathogen reduction of SARS-CoV-2 virus in plasma and whole blood using riboflavin and UV light,” was published May 29 in PLOS ONE.

Dr. Izabela Ragan, postdoctoral fellow in the Department of Biomedical Sciences at CSU, said the research team tackled one of the big questions about the novel coronavirus: If the pathogen can spread through blood or by donating blood, would it be possible to kill the virus?

“The research we conducted answers that question: yes, you can,” said Ragan. “We eliminated a huge amount of virus and we could not detect the virus post-treatment.”

The research team used the Mirasol Pathogen Reduction Technology System to treat nine plasma and three whole-blood products for the study.

The technology – which is owned by medical device company Terumo BCT – was invented by Ray Goodrich, senior author of the study and executive director of the Infectious Disease Research Center at CSU. He is also a professor in the Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Pathology.