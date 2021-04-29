Update on CSU System COVID vaccine requirement for Fall 2021

Dear CSU Community,

Today, in consultation with President McConnell, the CSU System announced that CSU will require COVID vaccinations for students, faculty and staff this fall. This mandate is contingent upon full approval of one or more vaccines by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which is expected sometime this summer.

This COVID vaccination mandate will allow us to return to a more traditional in-person learning, teaching, and engaging environment. We know you all agree that a vibrant and thriving campus is the best path forward for our entire community!

Of course, requiring COVID vaccinations this fall brings new hurdles and raises new questions. While we do not yet have all the answers, please know that we are working diligently across units to make key decisions that will facilitate our return to campus. We will be sharing information campus-wide as decisions and plans are finalized and you will learn more details from your vice presidents, deans and supervisors in the coming days.

We also invite you to a university-wide Town Hall on Friday May 7, 2-3 p.m. (MDT). University leaders will answer many questions about fall during this live event. The Town Hall will also be recorded and posted. The registration link for this event will be shared soon.

Finally, see below for answers to some of the most pressing questions we anticipate you all have.

Thank you all for your commitment to our students, our community, and one another. We are so excited to see you on the Oval again soon!

Warmly,

Joyce McConnell, President

Mary Pedersen, Provost and Executive Vice President