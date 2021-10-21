Upcoming healthy aging events for well-being and future planning

The Columbine Health Systems Center for Healthy Aging, in line with its mission to provide educational opportunities to the community, is hosting two special events in the coming weeks to provide resources and recommendations for healthy aging in older adults.

Aging 65+

The final installment in the Center’s “Aging Across the Life Span” series will occur on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 12 p.m. with “Aging 65+,” a panel discussion that will answer community questions about healthy aging in adults aged 65 and older.

“Aging Across the Life Span” was created in Fall 2020 to cut through the noise and abundance of health and wellness tips to provide clear recommendations for healthy aging in adults young and old. Prior webinars have answered questions about dietary and exercise habits, social and emotional well-being, and strategies to support brain aging and mental health.

“Aging 65+” will provide a Q&A session tailored specifically to the experiences of adults aged 65 and older.

CSU researchers and faculty members from the College of Health and Human Sciences will serve as panelists for the “Aging 65+” discussion, including:

Abigail Nehrkorn-Bailey, a postdoctoral research associate in the Department of Human Development and Family Studies who researches healthy aging in adults, with a specific focus on health behavior change

Michelle Foster, an associate professor in the Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition who researches obesity and metabolic dysfunction

Gloria Luong, an associate professor in the Department of Human Development and Family Studies who researches social and emotional aspects of aging

Rick Perry, a teaching faculty member in the Department of Health and Exercise Science who specializes in health and wellness behaviors

All questions surrounding diet, nutrition, fitness, mental health, and general well-being are welcome. Questions can be submitted by emailing healthyaging@colostate.edu.

Attendees may register in advance for the “Aging 65+” webinar here.

The webinar will be recorded for later viewing on the Center for Healthy Aging’s YouTube playlist.

Fast-Forward Movie Screening

In partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association: Northern Colorado Chapter, Columbine Health Systems, and the Larimer County Advance Care Planning Team, the Center is also hosting a free, intergenerational event on Zoom on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Attendees will watch the PBS film Fast-Forward and choose a breakout room for discussion afterward.

Fast-Forward follows four millennials and their parents as they travel through time wearing an MIT-produced “aging empathy suit” and working with professional make-up artists to navigate the realizations, conversations, and mindset required to age successfully. The film explores the relationships between parents and children and their greatest fears and expectations about aging. The trailer is available at fastforwardmovie.com.

This event hopes to inspire critical conversations between family members about healthy aging and advance care planning to maximize well-being throughout life, thus attendees are encouraged to attend with a loved one so that a planning conversation can be initiated.

Breakout rooms include: