Unleash your inner cowboy or cowgirl at CSU Day at the NWSS

Once again, it’s time to don your boots, bust out your hat and sport your Ram pride as you head to Denver for the annual CSU Day at the National Western Stock Show.

The NWSS, Jan. 9-26 at the National Western Complex, was established in 1906 and features one of the largest indoor rodeos in the world. The agenda includes livestock exhibitions and judging, several rodeos, art exhibitions, live music, merchandise and dozens of food vendors.

Colorado State University always has a prominent presence at the NWSS, including booths and the ultra-popular Ag Adventure, which features CSU students in the College of Agricultural Sciences talking about various aspects of the state’s agricultural industry. The exhibit also includes several virtual reality experiences. Each year, more than 70,000 people visit the Ag Adventure during the stock show’s 18-day run.

CSU plays such an important role at the NWSS and has such a long association with the event that it has its own special day. CSU Day 2020 is set for Saturday, Jan. 18, and features several Ram-related activities. CSU President Joyce McConnell will be joined by several members of the CSU System Board of Governors on a stagecoach ride around the arena to kick off the day’s rodeo at 11 a.m.

Tickets are available online through CSU Alumni Association and cost $18-$25.