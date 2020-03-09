University travel guidance in response to COVID-19

Editor’s note: The following message was sent to the entire Colorado State University community on March 8, 2020, by the University’s Public Safety Team. Additional information on CSU’s response to the coronavirus outbreak can be found at www.safety.colostate.edu/coronavirus, which is updated as new information becomes available.

Dear Colorado State University Community Members (students, faculty, staff and associates),

The university has no greater responsibility than the health of our university and broader community. To honor that responsibility and out of an abundance of caution during the rapidly changing COVID-19 situation worldwide, we have made difficult decisions regarding travel, all effective immediately.

• All non-essential, non-athletic faculty staff and student international university travel is suspended until further notice. (See CSU definitions of essential and non-essential travel.)

• All students currently studying abroad may continue in their locations, as International Programs monitors this evolving situation. We may request students already abroad come home as the COVID-19 situation changes in the country where they are studying.

• All non-essential, non-athletic faculty, staff and student university out-of-state travel within the United States is strongly discouraged, with the recommendation from the university that alternatives to this travel be identified and pursued.

• Travel within Colorado is not restricted.

• University-sponsored athletic travel is not restricted at this time. CSU Athletics is in close contact with both the Mountain West Conference and the NCAA regarding best practices and advisories as the COVID-19 situation develops.

• Any campus community member who returns to campus from a destination where there is sustained COVID-19 outbreak should prepare to self-isolate or be quarantined per CDC guidelines in place at the time of their return to campus.

• Anyone traveling to a CSU facility or campus from a CDC alert level 2 or 3 country must self-isolate for 14 days after arrival before conducting business with the university or being allowed in a university facility. This protocol applies to students, faculty, staff, visitors and guests.

• Students enrolled in summer study abroad programs should look for communications directly from International Programs. Summer programs are not canceled at this time. They will be assessed and status updates provided the situation unfolds.

• We will continue to communicate with you as we monitor current and future public health concerns and their impact on travel, as well as when it appears feasible to resume travel.

• Please be aware that anyone who chooses to engage in essential university travel may risk exposure to COVID-19 and may also risk being subject to travel delays returning home, as well as mandatory quarantine or self-isolation at their destination or upon returning home.

Personal Spring Break travel (students, faculty and staff)

We know that many of you are currently planning travel over Spring Break to visit loved ones, friends or special destinations. We urge you to follow all travel alerts closely and we strongly discourage you from traveling to countries with high-level travel alerts (Centers for Disease Control level 2 or 3). If you do travel – abroad or in the United States – be prepared to be flexible regarding your plans. You may be required to self-isolated or be quarantined upon your return to campus, depending upon public health concerns regarding your travel destination at the time of your return. Travel alerts may also change quickly as the situation evolves. Students, we urge you to discuss your travel plans with your families and emergency contacts and to give them your detailed travel itinerary.

Thank you,

The Public Safety Team