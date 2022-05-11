University Testing Center closing May 20

The University Testing Center at Colorado State University will be closing permanently after finals week. May 13 is the last day open for testing and scanning services at the UTC.

The office will remain open through Friday, May 20, for instructors to pick up any remaining class scantrons.

According to UTC Interim Director Mary Schroeder, the center has been in operation since at least 2005, when it was located in the Clark C Wing basement, then moved to Aylesworth Hall before its current location in the General Services Building. In addition to bubble sheet exam scoring services, the UTC has provided exam proctoring services to CSU students as well as professional certification exams for the broader CSU community, Fort Collins and beyond. The UTC achieved recognition of becoming a nationally certified testing center in 2018.

The UTC was self-funded through external revenues from test sponsors and tester-paid proctor fees, as well as internal revenues received for performing scantron exam scanning services for CSU faculty. The center experienced a severe drop in revenue when in March 2020 when the COVID pandemic began and was not able to fully recover to previous levels of business, thus the decision was made to close operations.

Beginning May 15, CSU will use an automated exam scoring software, Gradescope. Information is available at tilt.colostate.edu/wp/gradescope. For questions and assistance regarding this change, contact Stan Kruse at stan.kruse@colostate.edu. Arrangements for students needing make-up exams will be made by individual instructors and departments.