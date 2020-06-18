University Communications lands more honors for design, videography, social media

The Division of University Communication has collected another round of awards this spring in the areas of design, videography and social media.

The Winter 2019 issue of STATE, the magazine of the CSU system, won a Circle of Excellence Silver Award from the Council for Advancement and Support of Education. The international honor, for the story package “Borderlands of Southern Colorado,” was in the Editorial Design category, and was among 2,752 entries from 587 member institutions in 28 countries.

“In particular, this recognition is a tribute to the talent of art director and designer Mary Sweitzer,” said Coleman Cornelius, executive editor of STATE and Colorado State Magazine. “Mary has developed a sophisticated and high-impact design approach for our two magazines, seeking to visually convey the world-class work of our university system and its flagship campus and building on the important communication work accomplished by our many colleagues.”