University Communications collects more hardware in Colorado PRSA contest

The Division of University Communications recently won honors for 10 of its 13 entries in the Colorado Public Relations Society of America’s 2020 Gold Pick Awards.

The awards, announced Nov. 18 during a virtual banquet held on Zoom, were the latest round of accolades for a division that has now received more than 110 awards since 2014 from professional organizations at the state, regional and national levels.

“This high-level recognition of the excellent work being done by our extraordinary team of communicators is a testament to the compelling storytelling and dynamic creativity that defines this outstanding division,” Vice President for University Communications Yolanda Bevill said. “Congratulations to all of the awardees and everyone whose work was nominated.”

The honors included a Gold Pick for a May 2019 story by Science Writer and Senior PR Specialist Mary Guiden, “CSU teams up with UCHealth to perform first-in-world surgery on a dog,” in the category Media Relations/Consumer Services/Health Care Services.