University closed due to weather conditions Jan 18

Colorado State University is closing and canceling all operations Wednesday, Jan. 18. All in-person, hybrid and remote classes, and operations (meetings, work functions) are closed or canceled for all Larimer County campuses.

For more information about weather related decisions and how they are communicated, see source.colostate.edu/university-guidelines-weather-closure.

CSU employees with essential or emergency duties should coordinate with their supervisors or directors to determine their work status. These employees may include, but are not limited to, CSU Police, Facilities Management, Housing & Dining, Environmental Health Services, the Veterinary Teaching Hospital and Diagnostic Laboratories, and student-facing services.

The university closure generally extends to employees who are assigned to a Larimer County campus and who are working on site or remotely today; however employees who work remotely should refer to the teleworking policy at http://policylibrary.colostate.edu/policy.aspx?id=776 and their memorandums of understanding with their units for more information about their work obligations during a university closure. Remote employees with essential duties, for example, may be required to continue to work from their remote location.

Check safety.colostate.edu for updates on the status of operations at the university. Information also will be available on local media outlets and CSU’s social media networks.

Please watch local news outlets and local agency websites for information about travel and continue to avoid all travel while driving conditions are becoming dangerous. Unless you are required to be on a campus, please do not report to university grounds. Parked cars (other than those in designated residence hall lots) on campuses during and immediately after storms make it extremely difficult for Facilities Management crews to clear snow from parking lots and streets.