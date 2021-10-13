Understanding CSU’s work culture through the Employee Climate Survey

It is well known that the past couple of years at Colorado State University have presented some of the most unique challenges in the institution’s history, especially for employees. Understanding the breadth and depth of these challenges and their impacts on our employee work culture is more imperative than ever.
The 2021 Employee Climate Survey, launching on Tuesday, Oct. 19, will provide an opportunity for employees to let leadership at all levels know what it is like to work at CSU in these unique times. Employees will receive an email from unit leadership with a link to complete the survey starting Oct. 19. The survey is also available in both English and Spanish, as well as through hard-copy formats by request, which can be returned in secure drop boxes around campus.
“Understanding what work climates are like across various employee classifications, identities, work units and hierarchies will provide a lens for understanding some of the nuanced impacts of the pandemic on our institutional culture,” said Kauline Cipriani, vice president for inclusive excellence. “It is so important to recognize this moment in time in relation to the long-term culture work we will be undertaking through the Courageous Strategic Transformation.”
Survey data is anonymous
The Employee Climate Survey is strictly anonymous, and no identifying data is reported under any circumstance. The Office of Inclusive Excellence, in collaboration with the Office of Institutional Research, Planning and Effectiveness, conducts the survey every three years to give each CSU employee the opportunity to share their perspectives and experiences, on topics identified by key university groups and committees.
“It is crucial that we receive feedback from as many university employees as possible, including faculty and staff, administrative professionals and state classified employees,” said Shannon Archibeque-Engle, associate vice president for inclusive excellence and project lead for the survey. “Each cycle we receive more data, we are able to understand our culture at deeper levels, which ultimately impacts culture change work and progress toward our equity, diversity and inclusion goals.”
While individual privacy is paramount, the process itself is transparent, with final anonymous data posted on the Office of Inclusive Excellence website after results are tabulated. The aggregate findings are shared with the President and Executive Leadership Team members, CSU’s Shared Governance Councils and anyone who requests a presentation for their respective unit. PowerPoints of these presentations are also posted online once they are available.
For more information or to request a hard copy version of the survey, visit the Employee Climate Survey website or contact Shannon Archibeque-Engle at shannon.archibeque-engle@colostate.edu.