Understanding CSU’s work culture through the Employee Climate Survey

It is well known that the past couple of years at Colorado State University have presented some of the most unique challenges in the institution’s history, especially for employees. Understanding the breadth and depth of these challenges and their impacts on our employee work culture is more imperative than ever.

The 2021 Employee Climate Survey, launching on Tuesday, Oct. 19, will provide an opportunity for employees to let leadership at all levels know what it is like to work at CSU in these unique times. Employees will receive an email from unit leadership with a link to complete the survey starting Oct. 19. The survey is also available in both English and Spanish, as well as through hard-copy formats by request, which can be returned in secure drop boxes around campus.

“Understanding what work climates are like across various employee classifications, identities, work units and hierarchies will provide a lens for understanding some of the nuanced impacts of the pandemic on our institutional culture,” said Kauline Cipriani, vice president for inclusive excellence. “It is so important to recognize this moment in time in relation to the long-term culture work we will be undertaking through the Courageous Strategic Transformation.”