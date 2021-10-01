U-locks help deter bike theft on campuses

In August, thousands of new students arrived on campuses, bringing with them thousands of bikes – an attractive commodity for bike theft rings in Northern Colorado. In the first week of classes, 16 bikes were reported stolen to the CSU Police Department.

Bike theft is among the most common crimes on CSU campuses, with an average of 190 bikes reported stolen each year. Bikes are more often stolen at beginning of the school year, particularly around residence halls where bikes are parked overnight.

Bikes are an especially hot commodity this year, due to a pandemic-related boom in demand for bikes, and a resulting supply shortage.

“Most students, faculty and staff lock their bikes when they park them at a bike rack, but many do not lock them properly. Even with a lock in place, bikes still get stolen,” said Wendy Rich-Goldschmidt, interim executive director of Campus Safety and Security. “Choosing a U-lock, which is typically more difficult to remove quickly, reduces the likelihood of theft, and at a minimum, make the bike less attractive to opportunistic thieves.”

U-Locks in particular keep bikes safer than cables alone. Cable locks are easier to quickly clip with bolt cutters than heavier U-Locks. Of recent bike thefts reported on Main Campus, 63% of the stolen bikes had cable locks, 25% had U-locks and 12% of the bikes were unlocked.